With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child COVID-19 vaccination drive

MANILA: Ironman, Captain America, puppeteers and performers on stilts entertained children at a vaccination centre in the Philippines on Monday, part of a drive to boost its COVID-19 inoculation campaign among its youngest citizens.

Artists made swords and models from balloons as "superheroes" posed for pictures with children age 5 to 11 after they received their shots in the capital Manila.

The Philippines has vaccinated about half of its 110-million population, but many areas outside urban centres are still lagging far behind, complicating efforts to suppress fresh outbreaks of the novel coronavirus.

Children have been particularly affected by containment measures in the Philippines, which kept schools closed for nearly two years and required young people to stay indoors under some of the world's strictest lockdown rules.

"He's been at home for two years so he needs to go out and meet his friends, his classmates," said Marissa Say after her son received a vaccine.

"After he completes all doses we can at least somehow feel safe and relaxed and he could go back to his normal life."