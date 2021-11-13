Surprise entries create chaos in race to succeed Philippines' Duterte

MANILA: The Philippines' presidential race got more crowded with the last-minute entry of Rodrigo Duterte's long-time aide, in another twist to an election likely to be dominated by powerful family dynasties rather than reforms.

Duterte loyalist, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, registered to run for president after withdrawing his application to run for the number 2 post, pitting himself against several rivals, including the son of late Philippine strongman Ferdinand Marcos.

Go admitted he did not want to run against Duterte's daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, who made a surprise move earlier on Saturday by filing her candidacy for the vice presidency, ending months-long speculation about her 2022 election plans.

But with the deadline to switch candidates for the May 2022 polls two days away, political analysts suspect there could be more surprises and even changes in alliances in what is becoming an unpredictable election.

Duterte's communication secretary, Martin Andanar confirmed media reports that the 76-year-old leader, who last month promised to retire from politics, would officially throw his hat in the vice-presidential ring on Monday and run against his daughter.

"That is his plan, we don't know if that is going to change," Andanar told Reuters.