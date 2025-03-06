Survivors of 2018 Indonesia earthquake mark Ramadan in new government-built homes
A 7.5-magnitude earthquake killed more than 5,000 people and displaced thousands more when it struck Central Sulawesi province.
PALU, Indonesia: Nearly seven years after a deadly disaster struck his hometown, Masdar Yusi is marking the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in his new house.
The Indonesian had been living in a temporary shelter since his home was destroyed in a 7.5-magnitude earthquake.
He and his family count themselves among the fortunate ones who survived the tragedy that struck Central Sulawesi province in September 2018.
The earthquake triggered a tsunami and soil liquefaction, killing more than 5,000 people and displaced thousands more. It was the deadliest quake to hit Indonesia since 2006.
Central Sulawesi’s provincial capital of Palu is still undergoing construction since the disaster, which devastated much of the city’s infrastructure and rendered large swathes of land inhabitable.
Some scars still remain and serve as a grim reminder of nature’s fury, like the Floating Mosque of Palu, also known as the Arqam Babu Rahman Mosque – an icon of the city that is now no longer in use after being partially submerged underwater.
Palu’s once-open beach area is now also shielded by an embankment and an elevated road designed to protect against the devastating impact of future tsunamis.
NEW HOUSING ESTATES
Not far from the beach, a new community has emerged on the outskirts of Palu.
The Talise housing estate was built by the Indonesian government for survivors of the disaster, like Masdar.
The 60-year-old received the keys to his family’s new home about two months ago and is ecstatic to be finally observing Ramadan in a place he calls his own.
Indonesians ushered in the holy month – a period when Muslims abstain from food and drink from dawn to sunset – on Mar 1.
Ramadan is also a time for reflection and serves as a poignant reminder, with many earthquake survivors seeking solace in prayer for safety and prosperity in the face of adversity.
Masdar told CNA: “My wife said the other day that what was important is not to choose the location of the house, just take whatever block that is given to us. Fortunately, during the ballot, I got block X unit number 11.
“Thank God, I feel relieved – even though the house has not been plastered, I am still happy to live here with my wife.”
More than 540 homes have been constructed in the Talise complex. It is one of five permanent housing estates built in the city for survivors.
Beyond providing a roof over their heads, the authorities have also developed a 4.5-hectare recreational space within the estate that serves as a community hub for residents.
Another survivor, Achmad, who like many other Indonesians goes by one name, said securing a unit in Talise was not easy. The 38-year-old’s home near the beach was destroyed by the tsunami.
“The difficulty is that all the documents have to match the land which we own. It can't be engineered. The land certificate must be in your own name,” he said, adding that some documents had been destroyed.
“It's difficult, but we keep trying, and yes, thank God, God has given it to us. The important thing is that we are not lazy to try.”
PAYING RESPECTS
Perched on another hill, about 15 minutes’ drive from the Talise housing estate, is a public cemetery – the final resting place for many victims of the 2018 natural disaster.
In the lead up to Ramadan, families converged on the mass grave to pay their respects and offer solemn prayers to their loved ones.
The practice of visiting the grave before Ramadan is common among Muslims across Indonesia.
One of them, Palu resident Sumiati, tragically lost her young daughter in the disaster.
"She was my child. I think of her all the time,” said Sumiati.
“She always took care of her younger brothers. We will always remember her. The younger siblings sometimes cry and look for their sister.”
Juni Hasan, secretary of the Baiturrahim Lolu Palu Grand Mosque, said that while people can visit the grave anytime, some think it is better to do so when Ramadan begins.
"That's not a problem. Most importantly is to remember those who have died and give prayers for them," he added.