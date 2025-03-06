Survivors of 2018 Indonesia earthquake mark Ramadan in new government-built homes

PALU, Indonesia: Nearly seven years after a deadly disaster struck his hometown, Masdar Yusi is marking the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in his new house.

The Indonesian had been living in a temporary shelter since his home was destroyed in a 7.5-magnitude earthquake.

He and his family count themselves among the fortunate ones who survived the tragedy that struck Central Sulawesi province in September 2018.

The earthquake triggered a tsunami and soil liquefaction, killing more than 5,000 people and displaced thousands more. It was the deadliest quake to hit Indonesia since 2006.

Central Sulawesi’s provincial capital of Palu is still undergoing construction since the disaster, which devastated much of the city’s infrastructure and rendered large swathes of land inhabitable.

Some scars still remain and serve as a grim reminder of nature’s fury, like the Floating Mosque of Palu, also known as the Arqam Babu Rahman Mosque – an icon of the city that is now no longer in use after being partially submerged underwater.