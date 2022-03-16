Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Suspected North Korea missile fails immediately after launch, South Korea military says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Suspected North Korea missile fails immediately after launch, South Korea military says

Suspected North Korea missile fails immediately after launch, South Korea military says

FILE PHOTO: A North Korea flag flutters next to concertina wire at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su//File Photo

16 Mar 2022 09:31AM (Updated: 16 Mar 2022 09:31AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL: North Korea fired an "unknown projectile" on Wednesday (Mar 16) which appeared to fail immediately after launch, South Korea's military said after Japanese media reported a suspected missile launch by the nuclear-armed North.

The suspected missile was fired from an airfield outside the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, South Korea's defence ministry said in a statement.

The airfield has been the site of several recent launches, including two of what the United States and South Korea said were tests of a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system. North Korea said those tests were for developing components of a reconnaissance satellite.

A source at Japan's Ministry of Defence called the projectile a potential ballistic missile, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported.

North Korea has fired missiles at an unprecedented frequency this year, conducting its ninth weapons test on Mar 5, drawing condemnation from the United States, South Korea and Japan.

North Korea used what would be its largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system in two recent launches, and appears to be restoring some tunnels at its shuttered nuclear test site, US and South Korean officials said last week.

Related:

Source: Reuters/lk

Related Topics

South Korea North Korea

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us