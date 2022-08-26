Suspended Thai PM Prayut says to continue as defence minister

BANGKOK: Suspended Thai leader Prayut Chan-o-cha said on social media he will continue in his role as defence minister, in his first direct address to the public since a court ordered him to cease his duties as prime minister while it reviews his term limit.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan is serving as acting prime minister of Southeast Asia's second-biggest economy.

"I will continue to do my duty and responsibility as defence minister for the people and Thailand every day," Prayut said on his official Twitter account late on Thursday (Aug 25).

The Constitutional Court on Wednesday decided to hear a petition brought by the main opposition party arguing that Prayut's years spent as the chief of a military junta after he took power in a 2014 coup, should count toward his overall time in office. The constitution stipulates a term limit of eight years for the prime minister.