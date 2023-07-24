'Air raid alert': Taiwan holds annual evacuation drill amid China tension

TAIPEI: Cities across northern Taiwan ordered cars off roads and people to stay indoors on Monday (Jul 24) for an annual air-raid exercise as the island steps up preparations in the event of a Chinese attack amid rising military threats from Beijing.

Sirens sounded at 1.30pm (9.20am, Singapore time) for the mandatory street evacuation drills, which effectively shut towns and cities including its capital Taipei for 30 minutes.

An "air raid alert", asking people to evacuate to safety immediately, was sent via text message.

"When you receive the text message, please be aware of the wordings such as 'test' and 'drill' and stay calm," Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said in a reminder to the public on Facebook about an hour before the exercise named Wan An, which means everlasting peace.

China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its territory, has been staging regular exercises around the island for the past three years, to pressure Taipei to accept Beijing's claim of sovereignty despite the island's strong rejections.