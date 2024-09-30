Taiwan on alert over 'multiple waves' of missile firing in inland China

The ministry said that starting from 6:50 am (2250 GMT on Saturday) it had detected "multiple waves of firing" by China's Rocket Force and army in the provinces and regions of Inner Mongolia, Gansu, Qinghai and Xinjiang, which all lie at least 2,000 km (1,200 miles) from Taiwan.

Taiwan's forces are "continuously monitoring relevant developments, and air defence forces have maintained a high level of vigilance and strengthened their alert", the ministry added in a statement.

China's Defence Ministry did not answer calls seeking comment outside of office hours. The Rocket Force is in charge of China's conventional and nuclear missile arsenal.

On Thursday, Taiwan's Defence Ministry raised the alarm over a renewed surge of Chinese military activity around the island and live fire drills, accusing Beijing of policy instability.

China's military responded by saying its activities around Taiwan were "legitimate" and its drills would continue.