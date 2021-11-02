Taiwan to boost reserve training amid China tension

TAIPEI: Taiwan's defence ministry said on Tuesday (Nov 2) it will boost training of its reserve forces next year, including doubling down combat and shooting exercises, as China increased military activities near the island that Beijing has not ruled out taking by force.

Tensions between Taiwan and China, which claims the democratic island as sovereign territory, have escalated in recent weeks as Beijing raises military pressure, including repeated missions by Chinese warplanes in Taiwan's air defence identification zone.

Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng last month described the situation as at its "most serious" in more than 40 years and urged extra military spending for homemade weapons.

Starting from next year, mandatory refresher training for some reserve forces will be increased to 14 days from the current five to seven days, to "effectively elevate combat capability of the reserve forces", the defence ministry said in a statement.

Those reservists will be required to more than double the amount of bullets they fire in shooting exercises while combat training will be extended to 56 hours from half day, it added.