Taiwan calls on Britain to support its bid for Pacific trade pact

TAIPEI: Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday (Mar 20) called on Britain to support its bid to join a major pan-Pacific free trade pact which London has also applied to enter.

Taiwan and China both applied in 2021 to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), but China says it opposes Taiwan - which it claims as its own territory - joining.

Britain, seeking post-Brexit opportunities, has also applied to join the pact which removes 95 per cent of tariffs between its 11 members - Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

Speaking to a group of visiting British lawmakers, Tsai said she hoped that Britain's accession to the CPTPP proceeded smoothly.

"I also hope that given its disposition for maintaining high standards, Britain will support Taiwan's bid to join the agreement. This would do much to allow Taiwan and Britain to continue deepening their partnership," she said.