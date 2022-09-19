Rattled Taiwan hit by more aftershocks

TAIPEI: Aftershocks struck southeastern Taiwan on Monday (Sep 19), including a 5.5-magnitude earthquake that was felt in the capital Taipei, a day after a more powerful tremor killed one person and injured around 150 others.

The latest quake hit around 10am local time, 66km south-southwest of the coastal city of Hualien at a depth of 13km, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Taiwan's central weather bureau put the magnitude at 5.9.Rural and sparsely popu