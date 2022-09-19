Logo
Rattled Taiwan hit by more aftershocks
Roads in Hualien county were torn up by the earthquake on Sep 18, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Sam Yeh)

19 Sep 2022 11:24AM (Updated: 19 Sep 2022 11:53AM)
TAIPEI: Aftershocks struck southeastern Taiwan on Monday (Sep 19), including a 5.5-magnitude earthquake that was felt in the capital Taipei, a day after a more powerful tremor killed one person and injured around 150 others.

The latest quake hit around 10am local time, 66km south-southwest of the coastal city of Hualien at a depth of 13km, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Taiwan's central weather bureau put the magnitude at 5.9.Rural and sparsely popu

In this photo provided by Hualien City Government, firefighters are seen at a collapsed building during a rescue operation following an earthquake in Yuli township, Hualien County, eastern Taiwan on Sep 18, 2022. (Photo: AP/Hualien City Government)
A fissure is seen along a road by the collapsed Kaoliao bridge in eastern Taiwan's Hualien county on Sep 19, 2022, following a 6.9-magnitude earthquake. (Photo: AFP/Sam Yeh)

lated southeastern Taiwan has been rattled by a series of jolts since Saturday.

The most powerful, a 6.9-magnitude quake, struck on Sunday afternoon, tearing up roads and bringing down a handful of houses in the town of Yuli where at least one person was killed.

Four others were rescued from a collapsed building, while authorities said a total of 146 suffered injuries.

Taiwan is regularly hit by quakes and most cause minimal damage but the island also has a long history of deadly disasters.

Hualien, a tourist hotspot, was struck by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake in 2018 that killed 17 people and injured nearly 300.

In September 1999, a 7.6-magnitude quake killed around 2,400 people in the deadliest natural disaster in the island's history.

This photo provided by The Mount Carmel Presbyterian Church shows the damaged floor at the church following an earthquake, in Yuli township in Hualian, eastern Taiwan on Sep 18, 2022. (Photo: AP/The Mount Carmel Presbyterian Church)
In this photo provided by Hualien City Government, firefighters are seen at a collapsed building during a rescue operation following an earthquake in Yuli township, Hualien County, eastern Taiwan on Sep 18, 2022. (Photo: AP/Hualien City Government)
Source: AFP/zl

