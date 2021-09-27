Taiwan says it needs long-range weapons to deter China

TAIPEI: Taiwan needs to have long-range, accurate weapons in order to properly deter a China that is rapidly developing its systems to attack the island, Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said on Monday (Sep 27).

Taiwan this month proposed extra defence spending of almost US$9 billion over the next five years, including on new missiles, as it warned of an urgent need to upgrade weapons in the face of a "severe threat" from giant neighbour China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory.

Speaking in parliament, Chiu said Taiwan needed to be able to let China know they could defend themselves.

"The development of equipment must be long range, precise, and mobile, so that the enemy can sense that we are prepared as soon as they dispatch their troops," he added, referring to Taiwan's missile capability.

In a written report to parliament to accompany Chiu's appearance, the ministry said both medium- and long-range missiles were being used in intercept drills at a key test facility on Taiwan's south-eastern coast.

Chiu declined to give details to reporters of how far Taiwan's missiles could reach, something the government has always kept well under wraps.