Chinese ships cut Internet of Taiwan's outlying islands

NANGAN, Taiwan: In the past month, bed-and-breakfast owner Chen Yu-lin had to tell his guests that he could not provide them with the Internet.

Others living in Taiwan's Matsu Islands, a group of outlying islands closer to neighbouring China, had to struggle with paying electricity bills, making a doctor's appointment or receiving a package.

For connecting to the outside world, the Matsu Islands' 14,000 residents rely on two submarine Internet cables leading to Taiwan's main island.

The first cable was severed by a Chinese fishing vessel about 50km out at sea. Six days later, on Feb 8, a Chinese cargo ship cut the second, according to Chunghwa Telecom, Taiwan's largest service provider and owner of the cables.

The islanders in the meantime were forced to hook up to a limited Internet via microwave radio transmission, a more mature technology, as backup. It means that one could wait hours to send a text. Calls would drop, and videos were unwatchable.

"A lot of tourists would cancel their booking because there's no Internet. Nowadays, the Internet plays a very large role in people's lives," said Chen, who lives in Beigan, one of the archipelago's main residential islands.