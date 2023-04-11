Unofficial Taiwan air force badge showing bear punching Winnie the Pooh goes viral

TAIPEI: Badges showing Winnie the Pooh being punched in the face by a Taiwanese black bear - a humorous dig at China's leader Xi Jinping - have gone viral across the island.

The iron-on patches being worn by some of Taiwan's air force pilots are a defiant message to Xi, who is often satirised for looking like the honey-loving cartoon bear.

Chinese censors have long targeted representations of the character - created by British author AA Milne - over internet memes that compare Xi to the fictional bear.

"It's amazing. It's the happiest thing in recent days," social media user Mark Sasha Liang said on Facebook.

Chen Kai-chu, another fan, said: "Wear this to go through Chinese customs."

China launched three days of massive war games last Saturday (Apr 8) that involved simulating attacks on Taiwan.

The show of force from Beijing was a response to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's meeting with United States House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last week.

Taiwan's defence ministry released a series of images and videos during the drills to show off its military preparedness.

One picture in particular, of an air force pilot inspecting a fighter jet, immediately caught the eye of social media users.

They noticed on the sleeve of his jacket a patch featuring an illustration of a flag-wielding Formosan black bear punching Winnie the Pooh.

The endangered Formosan black bear is seen as a symbol of Taiwanese identity. Taiwan was previously better known internationally as Formosa.

The discovery set off a social media storm.