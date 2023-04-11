Unofficial Taiwan air force badge showing bear punching Winnie the Pooh goes viral

TAIPEI: Badges showing Winnie the Pooh being punched in the face by a Taiwanese black bear - a humorous dig at China's leader Xi Jinping - have gone viral across the island.
The iron-on patches being worn by some of Taiwan's air force pilots are a defiant message to Xi, who is often satirised for looking like the honey-loving cartoon bear.
Chinese censors have long targeted representations of the character - created by British author AA Milne - over internet memes that compare Xi to the fictional bear.
"It's amazing. It's the happiest thing in recent days," social media user Mark Sasha Liang said on Facebook.
Chen Kai-chu, another fan, said: "Wear this to go through Chinese customs."
China launched three days of massive war games last Saturday (Apr 8) that involved simulating attacks on Taiwan.
The show of force from Beijing was a response to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's meeting with United States House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last week.
Taiwan's defence ministry released a series of images and videos during the drills to show off its military preparedness.
One picture in particular, of an air force pilot inspecting a fighter jet, immediately caught the eye of social media users.
They noticed on the sleeve of his jacket a patch featuring an illustration of a flag-wielding Formosan black bear punching Winnie the Pooh.
The endangered Formosan black bear is seen as a symbol of Taiwanese identity. Taiwan was previously better known internationally as Formosa.
The discovery set off a social media storm.
Two of the badges have the word "scramble" at the bottom, referring to what the island's pilots have had to do with increased frequency over the past three years as China sends more aircraft into Taiwan's air defence identification zone. One of them also proclaims "we are open 24/7".
A third badge designed last year shows a Taiwanese fighter pilot slapping a panda, China's national symbol.
It was produced when China carried out similar exercises in response to then US House speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei last year.
Taiwanese people have rushed to buy the Pooh-punching patches, which sell for NT$200 (US$6.50).
In a tweet on Monday, Taiwan's de facto embassy in the United States said: "Where can we get a patch like that! Guaranteed to be best sellers!"
"It's so famous that my friends on the other side of the Pacific are asking me about this," fan Mob Liu said on Facebook.
Alec Hsu, who designed the patches, has been selling them at his shop since last year, but he saw a spike in orders after the photo of the pilot was published.
"I wanted to boost the morale of our troops through designing this patch," said Hsu, who owns Wings Fan Goods in Taoyuan city, east of Taipei.
Hsu said that he had ordered more patches to meet the increased demand. Customers have included military officers and civilians.
Social media was flooded with requests for the patches, some from as far away as the United States.
"Please restock," said one user, identified as Abigail Eileen.
Sepfry Ng asked: "Can you ship overseas? To Hong Kong?"
A Facebook vendor who sells the patches said that he has received around 1,000 orders since the image went viral last Saturday.
Most of the requests are from Taiwan but some have even been received from China.
"The people of Taiwan are disgusted with China's overacting military exercises after the Tsai-McCarthy meeting so this pilot's badge sparked discussion," said the Facebook vendor, who asked to be identified by his business name Wizardgeo.
"The people support the military in defending our sovereignty."
Taiwan's air force told Reuters that while it does not "particularly encourage" its members to wear the patches, which is not a part of their uniform, it "will maintain an open attitude" to anything that raises morale.
China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has not ruled out taking the island by force.
Tsai's government rejects China's sovereignty claims, saying that only Taiwan's people can decide their future.
While the Winnie the Pooh patches cannot be found on Chinese social media, Beijing has also been promoting videos and commentary about its drills around Taiwan.
The People's Liberation Army Eastern Theater Command, the Chinese unit that would be at the frontline of any military action against Taiwan, released a video on Monday showing scenes from the drills, set against upbeat music.
The video targeted a Taiwanese audience by using traditional Chinese characters, which are still used in Taiwan but not in mainland China.