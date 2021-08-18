Taiwan needs to be 'stronger' after US Afghanistan exit, says president

TAIPEI: Afghanistan's return to Taliban rule following the withdrawal of United States forces shows that Taiwan needs to be "stronger and more united" in ensuring its own defence, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday (Aug 18).

Democratic Taiwan's 23 million people live under the constant threat of invasion from Beijing, which views the island as its own territory and has vowed to one day seize it.

Washington remains Taiwan's most important unofficial ally, and is bound by an act of Congress to sell it defence weaponry.

But the sudden departure of US troops from Kabul has sparked discussion in Taiwan as to whether the US can be relied upon to come to Taipei's defence.

Tsai addressed those concerns directly in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

"Recent changes in the situation in Afghanistan have led to much discussion in Taiwan," she wrote.

"I want to tell everyone that Taiwan's only option is to make ourselves stronger, more united and more resolute in our determination to protect ourselves."

Tsai stressed that Taiwan should practice self-reliance.

"It's not an option for us to do nothing on our own and just to rely on other people's protection," she said in the post.

She also said that Taipei cannot rely on "momentary goodwill or charity of those who will not renounce the use of force against Taiwan" in a clear reference to Beijing.