Could the US missile defence system used by Ukraine help Taiwan? Analysts are split

- Kyiv said it downed six Russian hypersonic missiles, and while it did not say if it had used the US-made advanced Patriot (PAC-3) system, reports suggest it did
- But analysts debate whether the system could defend Taiwan from any missile attacks launched by China
Taiwan officials are monitoring Ukraine’s use of an advanced version of the US-made Patriot Advanced Capability - 3 (PAC-3) missile defence system to intercept Russian hypersonic rockets, but analysts are split whether the system could defend the self-ruled island from attacks launched by China.
On Tuesday (May 16), Ukraine said it had intercepted six Russian hypersonic Kinzhal missiles in one night. It did not disclose if the PAC-3 system had been used, but Reuters reported that the US military confirmed last week that Ukraine had shot down a Kinzhal using the system.
Russia dismissed the claims by Ukraine, saying the number of successful hits was “three times greater than the number” the Russian military had launched.
According to the Pentagon, China has deployed at least 1,200 short-range ballistic missiles targeting Taiwan.
China’s state-run CCTV reported in 2021 that these missiles included DF-11, DF-15, DF-16 and the DF-17 medium-range system equipped with a hypersonic glide vehicle, which powers the missiles to fly faster than the speed of sound, making them more difficult to intercept.
Song Zhongping, a former People’s Liberation Army (PLA) instructor and military analyst, was sceptical about Ukraine’s claims, noting that the Kinzhal might not truly qualify as hypersonic.
“Strictly speaking, the air-launched Kinzhal missile couldn’t be defined as a hypersonic missile, but more a ballistic missile because its speed drops if it is launched from a fighter jet such as the MiG-31,” he said.
A PLA source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that Ukraine fired at least 36 PAC-3 missiles to intercept just two Kinzhals, adding that the system was hardly a cost-effective countermeasure if Taiwan were to deploy it.
“With such a low hit rate, how many PAC missiles will Taiwan need to purchase from the US?” the source asked, highlighting that China boasts a huge missile arsenal.
But Andrei Chang, editor-in-chief of the Canadian-based military magazine Kanwa Asian Defence, said he found Ukraine’s claims credible, since the PAC-3 system has been proven effective since the Gulf War in the early 1990s.
“Kinzhal is not a universal weapon. Its weakness is precisely its high speed. The infrared signature of a high-speed, large-scale projectile is very strong, which is very conducive to early detection, allowing the PAC-3 time to shoot it down,” he said.
“Practice is the only test of truth. PAC systems performed very well [on the Ukraine battlefield],” Chang added.
Taiwan has urged the US to accelerate delivery, now expected to take at least fours years, of the PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE); the island is currently equipped with less advanced PAC systems.
Building on the combat-proven PAC-3 Cost Reduction Initiative (CRI) Taiwan already uses, the PAC-3 MSE system expands the lethal battlespace with a two-pulse solid rocket motor, providing increased performance in altitude and range, according to the military contractor Lockheed Martin, one of its developers.
Taipei-based military expert Chi Le-yi said that Ukraine’s experience – despite any debate over the system’s accuracy – would prompt Taipei to renew requests to Washington to speed its delivery.
On Tuesday, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin told the US Senate Appropriations Committee that the US would soon send Taiwan military weapons and equipment from its stockpiles.
The weapon package is part of the US$1 billion military aid to Taiwan issued via “Presidential Drawdown Authority”, the same measure the White House used to expedite weapon deliveries to Ukraine.
“If the US provides the PAC-3 MSE systems to Taiwan, that will definitely enhance the political trust between Taipei and Washington,” Chi said. “The Pentagon has only deployed its active weapon systems to stern allies like Japan and South Korea.”
Even so, Zhou Chenming, a researcher with the Beijing-based Yuan Wang military science and technology think tank, said that in the event of an attack, the PLA would likely use low-cost multiple launch rocket systems to strike targets on Taiwan, such as the PCL191, which has a shooting range of 500km.
“It’s not cost efficient for the Taiwanese military to use its PAC systems to knock down rockets, which just cost a few thousands of yuan per shot,” Zhou said.
Taiwan has at least nine existing PAC batteries, which are deployed to Taipei, Kaohsiung and other key cities and major military bases.
A single new Patriot battery costs more than US$1 billion, with US$400 million for the system and US$690 million for the missiles in a battery, according to the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington think tank.
Lu Li-shih, a former instructor at Taiwan’s naval academy in Kaohsiung, echoed Zhou’s perspective, and said that to deal with the missile threat, Taiwan should source Israel’s all-weather Iron Dome air-defence system, which was specifically designed to counter rocket attacks. The US contributed a US$1.6 billion to the system’s development from 2011 to 2021.
“Taiwan so far doesn’t have any air defence systems similar to the Iron Dome, which is not only capable of intercept short-range rockets, but also artillery shells fired by howitzers,” Lu said.
This article was first published on SCMP.