Taiwan reports surge in Chinese aircraft in defence zone

TAIPEI: Taiwan's air force scrambled again on Monday (Oct 4) to warn away 52 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defence zone, Taiwan's defence ministry said, the largest number to date reported by Taipei and the fourth straight day of Chinese incursions.

Chinese-claimed Taiwan has complained for a year or more of repeated missions by China's air force near the democratically governed island, often in the south-western part of its air defence zone close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands.

But since Friday, when China marked its national day, the country has embarked upon a massive ramping up of its missions, with almost 150 aircraft flying into the defence zone over the space of four days.