Taiwan says Chinese plane flew close to remote island

TAIPEI: A small Chinese civilian aircraft flew very close to a remote Taiwanese-controlled island next to China's coast earlier this month, Taiwan's defence ministry said on Tuesday (Feb 15), adding China may be trying a new strategy to test its reactions.

Taiwan has complained for the last two years of repeated Chinese military activity near it, mostly China's air force flying into Taiwan's air defence zone off its southwestern and southern coasts though relatively far away from Taiwan itself.

Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory and on which it has upped pressure to accept its sovereignty, has termed this "grey zone warfare" designed to wear out the island's air force and test its abilities.

The ministry said the aircraft flew very near to Dongyin, part of the Matsu archipelago off the coast of China's Fujian province, on Feb 5.

Having previously not identified the aircraft, the ministry said they had confirmed it was a Chinese civilian Y-12, a light twin-engined aircraft.