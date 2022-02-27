Taiwan says chip companies complying with Russia export controls

TAIPEI: Taiwan's semiconductor companies are complying with government export controls to Russia, put in place as part of sanctions on Moscow for invading Ukraine, the Economy Ministry said on Sunday (Feb 27).

Taiwan, which announced it was joining international sanctions against Russia on Friday, is a major chip manufacturer, home to the world's largest contract chipmaker and Asia's most valuable listed company, TSMC.

The Economy Ministry said it was following the Wassenaar Arrangement on export controls for weapons and dual-use goods and technologies, signed in 1996 by 42 countries, to strictly scrutinise products sent to Russia.

"Domestic semiconductor manufacturers have also expressed that they will abide by the laws and closely cooperate with government measures," it added, without elaborating.