Taiwan civil defence handbook includes tips on identifying Chinese soldiers

TAIPEI: Taiwan's military released an updated civil defence handbook on Tuesday (Jun 13) that for the first time includes a section on how to tell the difference between Chinese and Taiwanese soldiers based on their uniforms, camouflage and insignia.

Taiwan unveiled the handbook last year amid a rise in tensions with Beijing and after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, detailing how to find bomb shelters, water and food supplies via smartphone apps, as well as tips for preparing emergency first aid kits.

Taiwan's defence ministry said they received feedback that the book needed to better reflect war scenarios, given the conflict in Ukraine, which Russia calls a "special operation".

One of the changes includes illustrations of Taiwanese service personnel and "enemy soldiers" wearing Chinese military uniforms.

The Taiwanese soldiers are shown smiling, whereas the Chinese ones have downturned mouths and severe expressions.