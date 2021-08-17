Taiwan would not collapse like Afghanistan, premier says

Asked whether the president or premier would flee if "the enemy was at the gates" like in Afghanistan, Su said people had feared neither arrest nor death when Taiwan was a dictatorship under martial law.

"Today, there are powerful countries that want to swallow up Taiwan using force, and likewise we are also not afraid of being killed or imprisoned," he said. "We must guard this country and this land, and not be like certain people who always talk up the enemy's prestige and talk down our resolve."

What happened in Afghanistan showed that if a country is in internal chaos no outside help will make a difference, and Taiwanese have to believe in their land and that they can defend it, Su added.

Everyone working together to rapidly bring under control a recent domestic spike in COVID-19 infections showed what can be achieved when Taiwan is united, he said.

"We also tell foreign forces who want to invade and grab Taiwan - don't be deluded," Su added, referring to China.