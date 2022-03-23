Taiwan weighs extending compulsory military service beyond 4 months

TAIPEI: Taiwan is considering extending compulsory military service beyond the current four months, Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said on Wednesday (Mar 23), as the war in Ukraine renewed a discussion about how best to respond to China's military threats.

Taiwan has been gradually shifting from a conscript military to a volunteer-dominated professional force, but China's growing pressure against the island it claims as its own, as well as Russia's invasion of Ukraine, have prompted debate about how to boost civil defence.

Answering lawmakers' questions in parliament, Chiu said that proposals to extend military service were still under consideration, and that there would "definitely" be a plan put forward this year.

"We must consider the enemy situation and our defensive operations in terms of military strength," he said.

Any changes would not come into effect until a year after they are proposed, Chiu added.

Previously, governments under the ruling Democratic Progressive Party and the main opposition Kuomintang had cut compulsory service from more than two years to the current four months, moves made to please younger voters as tensions eased between Taipei and Beijing.

Taiwan's military is dwarfed by that of China's, but strategists hope superior training could help give them the edge in a conflict. The government is also working on a programme to reform reservist training.