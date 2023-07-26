Simulating enemy attack, Taiwan conducts military drill at main airport

TAOYUAN, Taiwan: Taiwan conducted an anti-aircraft landing drill at its main international airport for the first time on Wednesday (Jul 26), simulating the repulsion of an invading force as China ramps up military pressure to force the island to accept its sovereignty.

The drill at the island's main Taoyuan international airport was part of Taiwan's main annual Han Kuang exercises that started on Monday, focusing on protecting its infrastructure and striking incoming enemy ships to keep key waterways open.

China, which views Taiwan as its territory, has been staging regular exercises around the island for the past three years, to pressure Taipei to accept Beijing's claim of sovereignty despite the island's strong rejections.

Six helicopters including Apache attack helicopters and some 180 soldiers took part in the drill to simulate the repulsion of an enemy force who had seized control of air traffic control facilities at the airport, the defence ministry said.

Soldiers carrying rifles were seen running on the runway to fight off enemy forces being dropped off by the helicopters. Shortly, a soldier waved Taiwan's flag on a jet bridge, signalling their victory.