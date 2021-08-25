Taiwan reports no new domestic COVID-19 cases, first time since May 9

TAIPEI: Taiwan reported zero new domestic COVID-19 cases on Wednesday (Aug 25), the first time since May 9 it has logged no community transmissions, with the pandemic on the island now well under control.

The number of COVD-19 cases in Taiwan began climbing in mid-May after months of no or few domestic infections, prompting the government to impose curbs on gatherings, close entertainment venues and stop in-restaurant dining.

With the success of those restrictions, as well as ramped-up testing and widespread compliance with the rules including mask-wearing, those curbs were eased last month.

Border controls and quarantines for all arrivals have been strengthened.