Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID-19 cases: Premier

TAIPEI: Taiwan will not go into a Shanghai-like lockdown to control a rise in domestic COVID-19 cases as the vast majority of those infected have no symptoms or show only minor symptoms, Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Saturday (Apr 23), pledging to keep opening up.

Taiwan has been dealing with a spike in local cases since the start of the year, but the numbers overall remain small - 18,436 since Jan 1 for a population of some 23 million - and just four people have died.

Backed by a high vaccination rate, the government has been promoting the "new Taiwan model", learning to gradually live with the virus and avoiding shutting down the economy, unlike in Shanghai which is in its third week of a lockdown to control the pandemic.

Speaking to reporters, Su said the government was confident in the steps being taken and it was "fortunate" more than 99 per cent of cases were either asymptomatic or had mild illness.

"We will gradually deal with it and won't be like Shanghai and go into lockdown, but we also won't immediately stop wearing face masks and not take anti-pandemic measures," he added.

The government expects daily cases to reach 10,000 by the end of the month and has warned the peak is likely several weeks off.