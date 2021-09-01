China beats Taiwan to the punch in announcing new Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine delivery

BEIJING: China beat Taiwan to the punch on Wednesday (Sep 1) in announcing the delivery timetable for a highly politicised order of COVID-19 vaccines from BioNTech SE, saying the first 932,000 shots would arrive on the Chinese-claimed island on Thursday.

Taiwan has blamed China for blocking an original order from the German firm earlier this year - charges Beijing has angrily denied.

Taiwan's government subsequently allowed major Apple Inc supplier Foxconn - formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd - as well as its high profile billionaire founder Terry Gou, along with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, to negotiate on its behalf for the vaccine.

A US$350 million deal for 10 million doses was signed in July. They will be donated to the government for distribution.

In a brief report shortly before Taiwan Health Minister Chen Shih-chung begun his daily news briefing in Taipei, China's official Xinhua news agency said the vaccines would leave Luxembourg on Wednesday and were expected to arrive in Taiwan on Thursday morning.