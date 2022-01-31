Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Taiwan tries hand at COVID-19 diplomacy again with Somaliland vaccine gift
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Taiwan tries hand at COVID-19 diplomacy again with Somaliland vaccine gift

Taiwan tries hand at COVID-19 diplomacy again with Somaliland vaccine gift

Boxes of the domestically developed Medigen Vaccine Biologics coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine are seen at a vaccination site in Taipei, Taiwan, Aug 23, 2021. (File photo: REUTERS/Annabelle Chih)

31 Jan 2022 11:17AM (Updated: 31 Jan 2022 11:18AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TAIPEI: Taiwan's gift of 150,000 doses of its domestically developed Medigen COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Somalia's breakaway Somaliland region, the Taiwanese foreign ministry said on Monday (Jan 31), part of the island's renewed pandemic diplomacy push.

Taiwan has donated millions of face masks and other goods around the world in what the government has called the "Taiwan can help, Taiwan is helping" programme to show the island is a responsible member of the international community, despite being locked out of most global bodies because of China's objections.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said the vaccine doses, made by Medigen Vaccine Biologics, arrived in Hargeisa on Sunday and were met at the airport by Somaliland Health Minister Hassan Mohamed Ali Gafadhi and Taiwan's de facto ambassador there, Allen Lou.

"On the basis of the shared values ​​of democracy and freedom between Taiwan and Somaliland, our country's government will continue to steadily strengthen the cooperative relationship between the two sides and jointly fight the global pandemic and defend universal values," the ministry added.

Somaliland broke away from Somalia in 1991 but has not gained widespread international recognition for its independence. The region has been mostly peaceful while Somalia has grappled with three decades of civil war.

Taiwan and Somaliland set up representative offices in each other's capitals in 2020.

Both China, which claims Taiwan as its own, and Somalia have expressed their opposition to Taiwan and Somaliland's forging of ties. In Africa, only tiny Eswatini maintains full relations with Taiwan.

The Medigen vaccine has so far only received limited international recognition, but strong support from Taiwan's government, which backed its development partially over fears China could hamper its international purchase of vaccines.

The pandemic is well under control in Taiwan and most people have been vaccinated with shots made by AstraZeneca, BioNTech SE and Moderna, though some senior officials, including President Tsai Ing-wen, have chosen to take Medigen to show their confidence in it.

Source: Reuters/fh

Related Topics

Taiwan COVID-19 vaccine

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us