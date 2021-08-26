Taiwan eyes fighter jet buy amid modest hike in 2022 defence spending

TAIPEI: Taiwan on Thursday (Aug 26) announced a more modest pace in defence spending for next year, but will spend US$1.44 billion on new fighter jets, as the island bolsters its forces in the face of increased pressure from Beijing.

China has stepped up its military activity near Taiwan, including holding assault drills last week near the island, which it regards as Chinese territory to be brought under Beijing's control, by force if necessary.

President Tsai Ing-wen's cabinet is proposing military spending of NT$471.7 billion (US$16.89 billion) for the year starting in January, up from this year's budget of NT$453.4 billion, the government said in a statement.

That number includes NT$40.1 billion (US$1.44 billion) for new fighter jets, though the government did not give details but likely refers to F-16s.