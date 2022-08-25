Taiwan to deploy drone defence systems after rock-throwing video emerges

TAIPEI: Taiwan will next year begin deploying drone defence systems on its offshore islands, the defence ministry said, after footage emerged of Taiwanese soldiers throwing stones at a Chinese drone that buzzed a guard post near China's coast.

Taiwan has complained of repeated Chinese drone incursions near its offshore islands as part of China's war games and drills after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei this month, which infuriated Beijing.

China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, despite the strong objections of the government in Taipei.

The brief video clip, circulated first on Chinese social media before being picked up by Taiwanese media, shows two soldiers throwing stones at a drone that got near their guard post.