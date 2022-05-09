Logo
6.3-magnitude quake strikes off Taiwan's coast
(Image: USGS)

09 May 2022 03:47PM (Updated: 09 May 2022 03:56PM)
TAIPEI: A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Taiwan on Monday (May 9) afternoon, the US Geological Survey said, with buildings in capital Taipei sent swaying.

The offshore quake hit just before 2.30pm at a depth of 27km, about 70km southwest of Yonakuni, a Japanese island not far from Taiwan, according to the USGS report.

Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau said the shake, the fifth this year above a magnitude of 6.0, was felt across the island, though there were no immediate reports of damage.

"Hope everyone is safe ... There could be some aftershocks and please be cautious," New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi posted on Facebook.

The Japan Meteorological Agency estimated the tremor at a magnitude of 6.6 and said it may prompt minor sea-level fluctuations, but has not issued a tsunami warning.

Taiwan and the surrounding area are regularly hit by earthquakes as they sit near the junction of two tectonic plates.

More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.

In March, a 6.7-magnitude earthquake that struck off Taiwan's eastern coast rattled buildings and roused people from their sleep, leaving one injured and causing a half-constructed bridge in the island's east to collapse.

Earthquakes of 6.0 or more can prove deadly, although much depends on where they strike and at what depth.

Source: AGENCIES/aj

