Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Strong quake strikes off east coast of Taiwan
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Strong quake strikes off east coast of Taiwan

Strong quake strikes off east coast of Taiwan

The earthquake's epicentre was in Taitung county, says Taiwan's weather bureau. (Screengrab: USGS)

17 Sep 2022 10:27PM (Updated: 17 Sep 2022 10:32PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TAIPEI: A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck off the east coast of Taiwan on Saturday (Sep 17), the US Geological Survey said.

The quake hit just after 9.30pm about 50km north of the city of Taitung at a depth of about 10km, the USGS said.

The quake could be felt across Taiwan, according to the Taiwan weather bureau. Buildings shook briefly in the capital Taipei.

Taiwan's fire department said it had yet to receive any reports of damage. Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Source: Reuters/gs

Related Topics

Taiwan earthquake

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.