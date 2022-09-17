Strong quake strikes off east coast of Taiwan

TAIPEI: A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck off the east coast of Taiwan on Saturday (Sep 17), the US Geological Survey said.

The quake hit just after 9.30pm about 50km north of the city of Taitung at a depth of about 10km, the USGS said.

The quake could be felt across Taiwan, according to the Taiwan weather bureau. Buildings shook briefly in the capital Taipei.

Taiwan's fire department said it had yet to receive any reports of damage. Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.