Taiwan has not been asked to change name of Lithuania office

TAIPEI: Taiwan has not received a request to change the name of its de facto embassy in Lithuania, its foreign ministry said on Wednesday (Jan 26), after Reuters reported Lithuanian officials are discussing whether to ask Taiwan to modify the name.

The self-ruled island that China views as part of its territory opened the office last year, called the Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania, rather than using the word Taipei as is more common.

China, angered by the move, has downgraded its diplomatic relationship with Lithuania and pressed multinationals to sever ties with the country or face exclusion from its market.

Modifying the Chinese version of the representation name to refer to "Taiwanese people" rather than to Taiwan, was last week proposed by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis to President Gitanas Nauseda as a way to reduce the tensions with China, sources said.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said there has been no request to change the name.

"Neither our country's Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania nor the Foreign Ministry has ever received a request from the Lithuanian government to change the Chinese or English name," it said.