Taiwan ex-president Ma heads to China 'to improve cross-strait atmosphere'

TAOYUAN: Taiwan ex-president Ma Ying-jeou travelled to China on Monday (Mar 27), embarking on the first cross-strait visit by a current or former leader of the island in more than seven decades, a trip Taipei's ruling party called "regrettable".

Ma's 12-day trip will not involve any official meetings, his office said, with his focus on paying tribute to his ancestors and promoting youth exchanges.

"I hope to improve the cross-strait atmosphere through the enthusiastic interactions of young people, so peace can come to us faster and sooner," the 73-year-old said at the airport.

The former president's departure comes a day after Honduras severed diplomatic ties with Taiwan in favour of Beijing, which claims the self-ruled island as part of its territory and has vowed to retake it one day.

In a statement on Monday, President Tsai Ing-wen's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) accused Ma of "endorsing" Beijing's Taiwan policy with his visit.

"We should be more united ... but it's regrettable that the KMT stands with the Chinese communists and ex-president Ma disregards public disapproval to visit China at this moment," the party said.