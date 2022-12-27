Taiwan to extend compulsory military service on China threat: Government source

TAIPEI: Taiwan will announce on Tuesday (Dec 27) a plan to extend compulsory military service to one year from the current four months, according to a senior government official, as the island deals with rising Chinese military pressure.

The office of Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said she will call a national security meeting on Tuesday morning to discuss reinforcing the island's civil defence, followed by a news conference on unspecified new civil defence measures.

Tsai's security team, including high-level officials from the defence ministry and the National Security Council, has been reviewing Taiwan's military system since 2020 amid fast-rising Chinese threats, according to the official, who declined to be named because the information was private.

"China's various unilateral behaviours have become a major concern for regional security," said the person, who took part in the high-level security discussion.

The military reform would also include boosting training for conscripts, such as introducing combat instruction used by US forces and strengthening shooting exercises, the official said, adding that the new system is scheduled to go into effect in 2024.

Taiwan's defence ministry declined to comment.