Wreck of Taiwan's most advanced fighter jet found after crash

TAIPEI: Taiwanese rescuers on Wednesday (Jan 12) located the wreckage of an F-16V jet that crashed into the sea a day before, less than two months after the island launched the first squadron of its most advanced fighters.

The jet disappeared from radar screens around half an hour after taking off for a routine training mission from its base in south-western Taiwan on Tuesday.

The air force said the jet plunged into the sea with no sign of the 28-year-old pilot ejecting in time.

The national rescue centre said wreckage of fuselage had been found but there were no signs of the pilot following an all-night search involving multiple helicopters, coastguard vessels and more than 60 officials.

The incident has dealt a blow to the new squadron of US-made F-16Vs that was commissioned in November as Taiwan upgraded its ageing fleet amid rising tensions with China.

The air force has temporarily grounded its entire F-16 fleet.