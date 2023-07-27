Taiwan fends off mock Chinese landing assault on beach

NEW TAIPEI CITY: Taiwanese troops on Thursday (Jul 27) thwarted a mock Chinese beach landing, the latest exercise in the island's week-long annual military drills simulating attacks by Beijing.

China, which regards self-ruled democratic Taiwan as its territory, has intensified its sabre-rattling in recent years, orchestrating near-daily incursions of warplanes and naval vessels around the island.

Taiwan's five-day "Han Kuang" (Han Glory) wargames this year have included drills in varying settings - including Taipei's main train station and its biggest international airport - and on different terrains.

Thursday's anti-invasion drill took place on Bali beach - an important strategic position near the capital Taipei and a prime location for an amphibious landing, said Shih Shun-wen, political warfare director at the Taiwanese army's Third Theatre of Operations.

"We know very well what the current cross-strait situation is and what the military threats are against us," Shih told reporters.

"We want to convey this - we will do our utmost in protecting our country."