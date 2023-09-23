Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Taiwan golf ball factory fire kills at least six
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Taiwan golf ball factory fire kills at least six

Taiwan golf ball factory fire kills at least six

The fire at the golf ball factory in southern Taiwan raged all night (Photo: AFP/Johnson LIU)

23 Sep 2023 07:01PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TAIPEI: A fire at a golf ball factory in Taiwan killed at least six people, three of them firefighters who died in an explosion, authorities said Saturday.

The fire, which began on Friday (Sep 22) evening and raged all night, injured more than 100 people, most of them workers, the Pingtung county government told local media.

One firefighter and three other people are missing.

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen visited the scene on Saturday morning and expressed condolences to the victims' families. She said an investigation into the cause of the tragedy was underway.

"I want to thank everyone for their hard work and please stay safe," Tsai told emergency response personnel.

She also stopped at the morgue to pay respects to the victims and visited the injured at a hospital.

An official with the Pingtung Fire Department told local media that chemical peroxide stored inside the factory could have been the cause of the one large and several smaller explosions.

Several people were trapped inside due to the blasts, which caused a section of the factory roof to collapse.

Source: AFP/ac

Related Topics

Taiwan fire

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.