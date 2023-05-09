Taiwan holds first training for women reservists

TAOYUAN: Strapped with gas masks, soldiers crouched on a playground on Tuesday (May 9) with rifles aimed at their target during Taiwan's first-ever reservist training for women as the island bolsters its defences against China.

Beijing - which claims Taiwan as its territory to be taken one day - has conducted multiple military exercises around self-ruled Taiwan in the past year.

Taipei's defence ministry announced in January that it would allow more than 200 women to join voluntary reservist training for the first time as part of efforts to bolster its forces.

"You may not see any 'Rambos' here," ministry spokesman Sun Li-fang told reporters on Tuesday, after 14 former women soldiers took part in the five-day training programme in Taoyuan city.

"But what you will see are our male and also first batch of female reservist soldiers who are willing to use their time to return to the barracks for training," he said.

"I think this is very important in ensuring our country's safety and demonstrating the people's resolve in protecting our country."