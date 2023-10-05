Taiwan to probe firms over Huawei chip plants in China

TAIPEI: Taipei has said it will investigate if Taiwanese firms that helped Huawei build semiconductor factories violated US sanctions against the Chinese tech giant.

Huawei, a leader in 5G telecom equipment, has been at the centre of the intensifying US-China rivalry over advanced tech in recent years.

The United States and its allies have curtailed its access to major markets and advanced tech - including chip making - over fears its products could allow China to spy on their networks.

Taiwan's minister of economic affairs Wang Mei-hua agreed on Wednesday (Oct 4) - during questioning by lawmakers - to launch a probe into four tech firms that collaborated with Huawei on chip plants.

The four Taiwanese companies are helping Huawei develop an "under-the-radar network of chip plants" in China, Bloomberg reported this week.

The companies were identified by Bloomberg as Topco Scientific, L&K Engineering, United Integrated Services and Cica-Huntek Chemical Technology Taiwan.

Taiwan - which China claims as its territory - is a powerhouse for the design and production of semiconductors, the lifeblood of the modern global economy.