Taiwan invites Chinese veterinary experts as beloved panda nears death

TAIPEI: Chinese veterinary experts have been invited to Taiwan, zoo officials said on Friday (Oct 28), for a rare visit between the two sides after a male panda that symbolised an era of warmer ties was moved into end-of-life care.

Relations between China and Taiwan have been on ice since 2016 with Beijing severing official communications and government visits between the two sides scrapped.

But Taiwan has made an exception after Tuan Tuan, a male panda that was gifted to the island by Beijing in 2008, fell ill in recent weeks and looks to be entering his twilight days.

Taipei Zoo said the Chinese vets will stay for seven days and observe, rather than conduct, health checks.

"The main purpose is to visit Tuan Tuan and see his present condition," Eve Wang, Animal Section Chief of Taipei City Zoo told reporters.

"They expressed their desire to come in person to visit Tuan Tuan. I also think it will be a very meaningful trip," she added.

It is not clear when the vets will arrive but Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council said on Wednesday they were processing their visa applications.