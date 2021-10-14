Fire in southern Taiwan kills 46

Logo
More than 40 feared dead in fire in southern Taiwan
In this image taken from a video by Taiwan's EBC, firefighters battle a blaze at a building in Kaohsiung, in southern Taiwan on Oct 14, 2021. (Photo: EBC via AP )

14 Oct 2021 03:39PM (Updated: 14 Oct 2021 04:39PM)
TAIPEI: A fire in a residential building in the southern Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung has killed 46 people and injured another 41, the government said on Thursday (Oct 14).

The fire broke out in the 40-year-old building in Kaohsiung's Yancheng district in the early hours of the morning and was extinguished around dawn.

The Kaohsiung fire department said in a statement that after completing a search of the building they were able to confirm 46 deaths.

Mayor Chen Chi-mai said the building was partly abandoned, having previously been host to restaurants, karaoke lounges and a cinema.

The government is investigating the cause including whether arson was to blame.

Source: Reuters/lk

