Taiwan celebrates LGBTQ Pride after adoption rights milestone

TAIPEI: Rainbow-coloured flags filled the streets of Taiwan's capital as tens of thousands took part in Asia's largest Pride parade on Saturday (Oct 28), months after adoption rights were extended to same-sex couples.

Taiwan is at the forefront of Asia's burgeoning LGBTQ rights movement, being the first place in the region to legalise marriage equality in 2019.

Parliament in May passed an amendment allowing gay couples to jointly adopt children, a move hailed by activists as "another big step forward".

Student Chang Rong-shin, 21, said she did not expect LGBTQ adoption rights would become a reality.

"I believe this is a wonderful development," Chang told AFP.

Vice President Lai Ching-te, who is also the presidential candidate of the Democratic Progressive Party, said at the parade that his party has "stood by your side" on the path to equal rights.

"Marriage equality is not the endpoint but the beginning of a culture of equality in Taiwan," said Lai, who was attending the event as the DPP's chairman for the first time.

"In the future, I will stand with all of you, firmly supporting you in being true to yourselves, making Taiwan even more beautiful."