Lithuanian minister says Taiwan office a 'very important step'

TAIPEI: The opening of the Lithuanian trade office in Taiwan is a "very important step" for both democracies and the two are on a good track for economic cooperation, a visiting vice minister from the Baltic state said on Friday (Sep 16).

China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, has downgraded diplomatic ties with Lithuania and pressured multinationals to sever links with the nation of 2.8 million people after it allowed Taiwan to open a de facto embassy in Vilnius.

The corresponding office in Taipei will begin operations "in the nearest future", Lithuania's Ministry of Economy and Innovation said on Friday, though Taiwan's foreign ministry says it is already effectively in operation.

Speaking to reporters in Taipei, Lithuanian Vice Minister of Economy and Innovation Karolis Zemaitis said "very intense preparations" are taking place to open the office.

"Of course this is a very important step for us, for both democracies," he said.