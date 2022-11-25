Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party likely to face defeat at local elections: Observers

TAIPEI: Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is likely to face a major defeat in Saturday’s (Nov 26) local elections.

Various polls so far have shown that the DPP could lose in more than half of the 22 counties and cities up for grabs, with observers largely attributing it to public discontent towards the DPP administration.

The ruling party suffered a big defeat at the 2018 local election, ending up winning in just six counties and cities out of the 22 available. And history is likely to repeat itself for this election, largely due to public discontent towards the DPP government’s domestic policies.

More than half of Taiwanese are unhappy with the way it handled its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, according to various polls. A slowing economy has also eroded voters' confidence in the government.

“The economic environment is bad. It’s not just the impact from COVID-19,” said Mr Andrew Yang, secretary general of the Chinese Council of Advanced Policy Studies (CAPS) think tank.

“If the government cannot stabilise the economy or provide some hope for future growth, then it is not good for the livelihoods of ordinary citizens.”

Taiwan’s economic growth this year is expected to fall to 3.76 per cent, nearly half of last year’s 6.57 per cent growth, due to slowing global demand and inflationary pressures.