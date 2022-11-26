Taiwan votes in local elections amid tensions with China

TAIPEI: Polls opened in Taiwan on Saturday (Nov 26) in local elections that President Tsai Ing-wen has framed as being about sending a message to the world about the island's determination to defend its democracy.

The local elections, for city mayors, county chiefs and local councillors, are ostensibly about domestic issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic and crime, and those elected do not have a direct say on China policy.

But Tsai has recast the election as being more than a local poll, saying the world is watching how Taiwan defends its democracy amid military tensions with China, which claims the island as its territory.

China carried out war games near Taiwan in August to express its anger at a visit to Taipei by then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and its military activities have continued, though on a reduced scale.

Taiwan's main opposition party the Kuomintang, or KMT, swept the 2018 local elections, and has accused Tsai and the DPP of being overly confrontational with China. The KMT traditionally favours closer ties with China but strongly denies being pro-Beijing.