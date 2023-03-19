Logo
Former Taiwan president Ma to visit China in landmark trip
FILE PHOTO: Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou attends an event in Taipei, Taiwan May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

19 Mar 2023 10:20PM (Updated: 19 Mar 2023 10:20PM)
TAIPEI: Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou will visit China this month, his office said on Sunday (Mar 19), the first time a former or current Taiwanese leader has visited since the defeated Republic of China government fled to the island in 1949.

Ma, who remains a senior member of Taiwan's Kuomintang (KMT) opposition party, held a landmark meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Singapore in late 2015, shortly before current Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen was elected.

Ma's office said that he would visit China from Mar 27 to Apr 7 and go to the cities of Nanjing, Wuhan, Changsha, Chongqing and Shanghai.

Source: Reuters/ac

