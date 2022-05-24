Taiwan man invents stroller for fish to 'explore other worlds'

TAICHUNG: Jerry Huang's aquatic pets rarely feel like two lost souls swimming in a fishbowl because they get to go for regular strolls.

In Taiwan's Taichung City, Huang can be seen pushing his latest invention: A goldfish bowl on wheels.

"In the past, people walked their dogs and cats, now they take their parrots for walks, also snakes, lizards," Huang, 31, told AFP.

"Is there a chance for underwater creatures to explore the land above water?" he asked himself.

Huang, an avid aerial drone photographer who makes a living making content for his YouTube channel, soon came up with a solution.

After spending weeks in his workshop tinkering with the design, the goldfish stroller actually came together in just a few days, cobbled together from spare parts he had lying around.

The space-age-looking contraption (estimated cost US$300 to US$400) consists of a large, water-filled acrylic cylinder for the fish to reside in, combined with a battery-powered filtration and oxygen system plonked on a specially built trolley.