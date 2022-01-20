Logo
Taiwan to mandate COVID-19 vaccination proof for entertainment venues
FILE PHOTO: A woman receives a booster shot of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a community centre, in Taipei, Taiwan, January 17, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang

20 Jan 2022 03:23PM (Updated: 20 Jan 2022 03:23PM)
TAIPEI: Taiwan will mandate the use of passes that provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entry into entertainment venues, the government said on Thursday (Jan 20), as it seeks to reduce infection risks while tackling a small rise in domestic Omicron cases.

The Central Epidemic Command Centre said that from Friday, entry into venues including bars and night clubs would require proof of full vaccination either by showing a physical vaccine card or a new digital card.

The centre said the move was needed to minimise the risk of community transmission as Taiwan deals with a small number of domestic infections of the Omicron variant.

More than 70 per cent of people in Taiwan have received two vaccine doses and booster shots are currently being rolled out, though only around 10% of residents have had their third shot so far.

Taiwan has kept the pandemic well under control thanks to strict border measures enacted early on and a highly efficient tracing system.

It has reported 18,041 cases to date out of a population of 23.5 million.

Source: Reuters/vc

