Taiwan sends 27 tonnes of medical supplies to Ukraine

TAIPEI: Taiwan has sent 27 tonnes of medical supplies to Ukraine, the government announced on Tuesday (Mar 1), saying it was extending a helping hand as a member of the "democratic camp" in the international community.

Taiwan has joined with Western allies in putting sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, and expressed cross-party sympathy for the Ukrainian people, seeing parallels with what Taipei views as Beijing's threats against the island.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said the supplies left on Monday night on a flight to Frankfurt and will be sent onwards to Ukraine via "appropriate routes and channels".