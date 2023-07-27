Taiwan holds annual live-fire drills at Taoyuan International Airport for the first time

TAOYUAN: Paratroopers posing as Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) descend from a Black Hawk helicopter and Taiwan’s ground troops are immediately deployed to repel the airborne assault, securing the runways at Taoyuan international airport.

This scenario was among the week-long exercise simulating attacks from China at this year's Han Kuang military drill. The annual event that showcases Taiwan’s defence capabilities primarily designed to counter possible military attacks from China.

The fast-approaching super typhoon Doksuri disrupted the first two days of the live-fire drills, but the exercise that was held at the airport for the first time received the go-ahead.

Taiwan has been ramping up its preparation for a possible attack from Beijing especially, after China launched its largest military exercise around the island following then US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan last August.

Her visit took place at the height of the Ukraine war, which led to heightened speculation from the west that Taiwan could face a similar onslaught from China.

Taiwan's defence ministry is keen to draw experiences from the Ukraine war by converting civilian facilities for military purposes, starting with its commercial airport.