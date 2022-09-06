Taiwan offers condolences over China quake, ready to send rescuers

TAIPEI: Taiwan's government expressed its condolences to China on Tuesday (Sep 6) for an earthquake in Sichuan province and said it was ready to send rescuers, in a sign of goodwill to Beijing despite weeks of military tensions.

China, which claims democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory despite the strong objections of the government in Taipei, has been carrying out drills around the island following a visit last month by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Taiwan's presidential office said President Tsai Ing-wen had offered her "sympathy and concern" after Monday's quake in southwestern China which killed more than 60 people.

Apart from also expressing her condolences to those who had died and their families, Tsai hopes search and rescue and post-disaster recovery work can proceed smoothly and normal life resume as soon as possible, the office said in a statement.

The office was not aware of any Taiwanese casualties, it added.